Billy Glen Bradshaw went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020. He was proceeded in death by parents Lynwood Bradshaw, Louise and Fred Perkins, brothers Alvin Ray and Bobbie Dwain and in-laws Owen and May Todd. He leaves behind his beloved wife Anna Belle, his loving children Todd, Cory, Stephanie Bradshaw, Kimberly Bradshaw York (Ronald), his adored brother LA Bradshaw (Peggy) and his precious grandchildren Kristen, Evan, Anna, Madison, William, Isabella and Zack. Bill was born and raised in Corsicana, Texas. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1963. He served and traveled the world. He married the love of his life, Anna Belle in 1969. Together, they treasured fifty one precious years. He was a wonderful and adoring Husband, Daddy, Poppie, Son, Brother and Friend. He was a devoted, respected, caring and loving grocery manager in Colorado, Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. He had a true and loyal passion for his family, store, customers, employees, friends, community and for motivational speaking. He was a dedicated member of the Kiwanis Club and Toast Masters of Beaufort, SC. He never met a stranger. He touched the lives and was loved by so many. He always had a positive, caring, compassionate and friendly way with all. His kind and loving soul will be forever missed. His spirit and his compassion will live on through each one who knew, loved and treasured him. He will be laid to rest at the Chattanooga National Cemetery at 2:00 pm on August 31st. Fly High and Rest Easy Soldier, Your Duty is Done...



