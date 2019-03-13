Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ira N. Marcus. View Sign

Ira N Marcus IRA N MARCUS passed away peacefully at home in Sun City Hilton Head, SC on March 9, 2019 after a short battle with brain cancer. He was born May 14, 1943, in Jackson Heights, New York. He attended Newtown High School and NYU (Bronx Campus). Ira served in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1967 to 1969 and was assigned to the design, development and testing of the M551 Sheridan Tank. He lived in Chester NJ for 20 years and 8 years in Holmdel, NJ and retired to South Carolina. He worked for several organization where he held a variety of roles as an IT Professional and Executive, developing major complex information systems. He retired from Dun and Bradstreet in 2010 and moved to South Carolina where he and his wife, Bobbie, enjoyed their retirement years with many good friends, loving family, golf, reading and traveling the world. He was the #1 fan of the NY Yankees, Giants, Rangers and Knicks. Ira is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie (Barbara) of 48 years; devoted son, Jared: a special daughter in law Marisa Marcus: two beautiful granddaughters Charley and Taylor Marcus: and caring sister Max Sandler and her husband Les Sandler and sister-in law Diane Smith and her husband Alan Smith. He leaves his family and friends with fond memories. Funeral services were held at Noon on Wednesday, March 13,2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton with burial to follow at 2:00 pm in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Oseh Shalom, PO Box 3935 Bluffton, SC 29910 in his memory.

Ira N Marcus IRA N MARCUS passed away peacefully at home in Sun City Hilton Head, SC on March 9, 2019 after a short battle with brain cancer. He was born May 14, 1943, in Jackson Heights, New York. He attended Newtown High School and NYU (Bronx Campus). Ira served in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1967 to 1969 and was assigned to the design, development and testing of the M551 Sheridan Tank. He lived in Chester NJ for 20 years and 8 years in Holmdel, NJ and retired to South Carolina. He worked for several organization where he held a variety of roles as an IT Professional and Executive, developing major complex information systems. He retired from Dun and Bradstreet in 2010 and moved to South Carolina where he and his wife, Bobbie, enjoyed their retirement years with many good friends, loving family, golf, reading and traveling the world. He was the #1 fan of the NY Yankees, Giants, Rangers and Knicks. Ira is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie (Barbara) of 48 years; devoted son, Jared: a special daughter in law Marisa Marcus: two beautiful granddaughters Charley and Taylor Marcus: and caring sister Max Sandler and her husband Les Sandler and sister-in law Diane Smith and her husband Alan Smith. He leaves his family and friends with fond memories. Funeral services were held at Noon on Wednesday, March 13,2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton with burial to follow at 2:00 pm in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Oseh Shalom, PO Box 3935 Bluffton, SC 29910 in his memory. Funeral Home Sauls Funeral Home

90 Simmonsville Road

Bluffton , SC 29910

(843)815-5535 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close