Irene Hedwig Zahm O'Brien In loving memory of Irene Hedwig Zahm O'Brien who died on the eighth of July, 2020. Irene was born on May 28, 1927 to Charles and Ann Zahm, in Marne, Michigan, just west of Grand Rapids. Irene had two older brothers, Arthur, and Lewis, and two younger sisters, Barbara, and Edith. All have preceded Irene in death. Ann, Irene's mother did not want her girls to be "just farm girls" and strongly encouraged her daughters to get a good education. So, Irene became a live-in nanny during her high school years, while she attended Catholic Central High School, Grand Rapids, graduating in 1945. During World War II, at age 15 she inspected parachutes for the Hayes Factory in Grand Rapids. She went on to nursing school at St Mary's School of Nursing and finished her degree at Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois. This stunning, lively redhead caught the eye of her high school classmate Dr. James D. O'Brien and eventually became husband and wife on October 17, 1953. They embraced the world together for 59 years. Along this journey they had six children who they encouraged to honor God's plans and become interesting people through their love and nurturing. Irene loved a great book, and adventure. Every summer the family would load up the station wagon with all six children and head off to the local pool, library, museum or school sporting events. Together they explored the neighborhood on bikes and took cross country camping trips touring their home state of Michigan and most of the US National parks. Mom always said, "go someplace interesting and I'll come visit". So, they did! Jim and Irene traveled to see their children as they wandered the globe. They visited Canada, Ireland, The Virgin Islands, Spain, Scotland, Alaska, and most of the continental states. In retirement, they split their time between the north woods of Michigan and the everglades of southern Florida, fishing and playing bridge. Eventually they settled on Hilton Head Island, SC at the Seabrook retirement community. Irene was preceded in death by her husband James D. O'Brien Jr. and two of their children, Susie and Kevin. She is survived by, son, James D. O'Brien III and his wife Dawn, daughters Caitlin Forell, Shannon O'Brien, and great granddaughter Aurora Forell, Portland, OR; Maggie Fagan, husband Charles, Hilton Heads Is., SC.; Therese Dickey, son Shane and wife Cara Fairbanks, children Ella and Lincoln, Billings, MT, Jean Drake and husband Joseph, Ledyard, CT, grandchildren Jeanette Andriulli, Joan Morency, Casey, Clancy, Christy, Curtis O'Brien and great-grandson, Everest, of Omaha, NE. The O'Brien family wishes to thank the Seabrook community and Fraser nursing staff for all the love and tenderness they lavished on our mother and father over the years. Jim and Irene's lives will be celebrated at a future date with a service to be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Remembrances can be made with Mass intentions at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hilton Head Is., SC. www.Keithfuneral.com
