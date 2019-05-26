Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene "Renie" Jukofsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Irene "Renie" Jukofsky Irene "Renie" Jukofsky, a 30-year resident of Hilton Head, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 22nd. Born in Flint, MI, Irene's career was instrumental to the success of the Howard G. Downing Insurance Agency in Flint before she became a loving homemaker. Irene was an active parishioner at Saint Francis by the Sea Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and participated in pilgrimages to Fatima and the Holy Land. She was committed to service and provided on-site support to the American Red Cross's Hurricane Katrina disaster response and was a dedicated patient-family advocate with Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. She is a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. Renie loved to prepare meals and entertain. She wrote and published "The Ultimate Hors D'oeuvre." a collection of personally tested recipes. Her sharp mind won her the opportunity to play on NPR's Sunday Puzzle with Will Shortz. One of her favorite pleasures was playing piano and she mastered many classical pieces. She treasured her Papillions Kandy, Krissy and Gracie and was especially proud to participate in the AKC's Canine Good Citizen program. She was a beautiful, kind and deeply caring woman who touched the lives of many people. She is survived by her adoring husband, Michael; mother-in-law Betsy Jukofsky of HIlton Head; sister Diane and brother-in-law Chris Wille of Portland, OR; daughter Lisa (Loren) D'Amore of Warren, OH; daughter Sherry (Rick) Singh of NYC; son Marvin (Shirin) Simmons of Cincinnati, OH; stepson Howard (Nedra) Downing, Jr. of Holly, MI; stepdaughter Gail (Kent) Morgan of Hardeeville, SC, stepdaughter Stacy Jukofsky (Shane Pickett) of Atlantic Beach, FL; stepson Jeff (Jennifer) Jukofsky of Hilton Head; stepson Joseph Jukofsky of Summerville, SC; and grandchildren Luke D'Amore; Tyler Dellaire, Simran, Taylor and Kamryn Singh; Taj, Zain and Nev Simmons; Laura Kovalcik, DO and Margaret Tirkes, DO; Maureen Dickey and Sydney Larsen; Rydan, Nicholas and Brooklyn Jukofsky; and Genevieve Jukofsky. A Mass of Christian Burial is to be held at Saint Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, 45 Beach City Rd, Hilton Head, SC 29926 at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the St. Francis Catholic School, 45 Beach City Road, HHI, SC 29926 or The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693 in memory of Renie Jukofsky. www.keithfuneral.com Published in The Island Packet on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close