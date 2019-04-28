Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel Glawson Fulton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Isabel Glawson Fulton Former US Navy nurse Isabel Glawson Fulton of Beaufort, died Monday April 8, 2019 in Plantation Florida, where she had lived near her son for the past seven years. Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday May 6 in St. Helena's Episcopal Church with enternment at Beaufort VA National Cemetery with military honors at 1:00pm. Isabel was born June 15, 1928 on Parris Island, the daughter of CDR Joseph Jackson Glawson and Laurie Colcock Glawson. She received her RN nursing certification at American University in Washington, D.C. Isabel served in the United States Navy from 1956 through 1959, serving in Portsmouth VA, Subic Bay, Philippine Islands and Yokosuka Japan. She met her husband, CDR Howard Thomas Fulton while serving in Japan. They were married in Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii in 1958, and had their only child in Ankara, Turkey. The family lived in San Diego, CA for 17 years, where Isabel continued her nursing career at Balboa Naval Hospital. They returned to South Carolina in 1978, and moved to Beaufort in 1980 where she lived for the next 32 years. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Thomas Heyward Chapter. Isabel also served at St. Helena's Episcopal Church as Lay Eucharistic Minister and as a member of the Alter Guild Surviving are her son, Howard Thomas Fulton Jr. and her two grandchildren, Lauryn Patrice Fulton of New York, NY and Jackson Thomas Fulton of Tallahassee, FL. The family suggests those who wish may make memorial contributions to , Memphis TN 38101-0050. A contribution to The Preservation Trust for Historic St. Helena's Episcopal Church. P.O. Box 1043, Beaufort, SC 29901 is encouraged in lieu of flowers.

