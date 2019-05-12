Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Burke. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church 45 Beach City Rd Hilton Head Island , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Burke We lost an honorable man, Jack Burke, on May 8, 2019. Born in Rutland, Vermont 87 years ago, he lived his life serving others. He was devoted to Beverly and married for 64 years. He graduated from the University of Vermont and followed a heart-felt commitment to the success of that institution, serving two full terms on the Board of Trustees and as Chair of the Alumni Fund. In 1956, after completing a 2 year ROTC commitment with the US Army, which took him and Beverly to Germany, Jack began an outstanding career with IBM. He achieved accolades such as becoming one of 5 regional managers nationwide, and posting him to Hong Kong as director of operations for South East Asia. During his life on Hilton Head Island, he helped initiate the beginning of the Boys and Girls Club and served on its board for 8 years. He served on the board for the local water and sewer authority for many years as water commissioner of PSD #1. Jack will always be remembered as a caring, compassionate and loving husband, father, and friend. Jack is survived by his wife, Beverly Chase Burke; two sons, Timothy and Peter and their families; two brothers, Douglas Burke and Barry Burke and their families; Beverly's sister, Carol Allen, and her family; and the family of Jack's late sister, Connie Omland. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Jack on Wednesday, May 15th, at 1 PM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, 45 Beach City Rd, HHI, SC 29926. In lieu of sending any flowers, please consider making donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head Island. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

