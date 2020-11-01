Jack Charles Moll
September 19, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Jack Charles Moll, 90, passed away September 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Indianapolis, IN to Wood C. and Margaret B. Moll. He graduated from Broad Ripple HS where he played on the basketball and baseball teams and became an Eagle Scout. He attended DePauw University in Greencastle, IN where he played on the baseball team and was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, serving as president his senior year. He graduated in 1952 with a BA in Economics. He was a veteran of the Korean war, serving with the rank of Sgt.1st Class in charge of Machine Records at 5th Army Headquarters at Navy Pier in Chicago, IL. In June of 1954 he married his high school sweetheart, Dottie Nelson, after her graduation from DePauw. Jack earned his MBA in Business Management in 1956 from Indiana University School of Business and began his career at Eli Lilly & Co. in Indianapolis. In 1961, he and Dottie moved to Racine, WI where he began his nearly 30 year tenure in marketing and management with SC Johnson. He was Product Manager for Pledge and the Automotive brands. He also served as head of Johnson Outdoors and acquired many of their recreation companies including Eureka Tent, Scuba Pro, Old Town Canoe & Kayak and Minn-Kota Motors. Jack retired from SCJ in 1989 as Vice President of Commercial Markets. While in Racine, he also was elected Elder of his Presbyterian Church and served as the Wisconsin delegate to the U.S. Olympic Committee for the 1972 Munich Games. After vacationing for 15 years on Hilton Head Island, SC, Dottie and Jack made a permanent move there in 1989. They joined First Presbyterian Church and Oyster Reef Golf Club. Jack was an enthusiastic tennis player and avid golfer and served as Oyster Reef's president for 2 years as well. He and Dottie are also former members of Belfair Golf Club. They have fond memories of playing golf tournaments in many states and foreign countries as members of the American and International Senior Golf Associations. Jack is survived by his wife Dottie of 66 years; daughter Karen (Dave) Tremarelli of Hilton Head; beloved grandchildren Maraia Tremarelli of Atlanta, GA and Chip Tremarelli of Hilton Head, whom he proudly supported in their talents of volleyball and soccer at Hilton Head High, Rhodes College and U of South Carolina. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, young sons Kent and Tom, and his brother Dick of Brunswick, ME. Burial was at Crown Hill Cemetary in Indianapolis, IN on September 25, 2020. Donations in memory of Jack may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or to the charity of one's choice
