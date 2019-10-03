Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Davis Long. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Davis Long Jack Davis Long, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Bluffton, South Carolina. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Kehoe Long; his children, Jill (Brad), Robert (Rafeeqah), David (Elizabeth), Steven, Gail (Jason); and grandchildren, Jack, Claire, Grace, Steve, and Ben. He is predeceased by his older sister Carol Long Stephenson (September 2, 2018). Jack was born in Newmanstown, Pennsylvania to Robert and Blanche Davis Long. A Korean war veteran, he served proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1950 to 1953. He graduated with a degree in Marketing from The Pennsylvania State University in 1957 where he was a brother at Chi Phi Fraternity and award winning barber shop quartet lead. He worked in Sales and Marketing at AMP Incorporated for 33 years. Focusing on international markets early in his career, he frequently traveled the world. Devoted to truth, family, and friends, Jack was very approachable and loved by all, including the numerous pets he had over the years. During his retirement, he was an avid bike rider and always happy to share a drink with friends after a ride. When not working on a crossword puzzle, he loved a great joke or a completely corny pun. The only thing known to incite his ire was putting on airs or outright lies. A memorial mass was held at The St Andrew Chapel on Pinckney Colony Rd, on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, 7 Plantation Park Dr, Bluffton, SC 29910. Arrangements entrusted to Sauls Funeral Home, Bluffton, SC.

