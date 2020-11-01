Jack Keller
August 5, 1931 - October 22, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Jack Keller died at the age of 89 on Thursday, 22 October 2020. After years of living with Parkinson's he died peacefully with family at his side. In 1951 he met Joyce, his wife of 66 years, at an ATO/Pi Phi mixer at UNC Chapel Hill. Jack loved the beauty of the UNC campus and was a devoted supporter of Tar Heel sports. At Chapel Hill Joyce and Jack first shared their lifelong love of music and dancing. Growing up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland he felt at home on the water, serving in the Navy, and later in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. In retirement Jack spent many happy hours on his boat, JoJaK. Throughout his life, Jack's children, Steve Keller and wife Cheryl, Boone NC, Debbie Hutcheson and husband Rob, Clifton VA, and Bob Keller and wife Barbara, Hilton Head Island SC, benefited from his unwavering loyalty, guidance, and support. Jack was proud to be an Eagle Scout, serving as a leader and lifelong supporter. After a career with McCormick Spice Company and Miller Brewing Company he and Joyce retired 31 years ago to Hilton Head Island. He enjoyed travel, playing senior softball, and reading on the beach. Throughout his life, Jack was an active member of the Church, serving on committees and in leadership positions. At Christ Lutheran Church he loved greeting families after the service. He made all feel welcome. Jack was passionate about his growing family, spending countless hours with his 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Owen, Bryan, Matt, Amy, Meredith, Mary Julia, Megan, Katherine, and Natalie. He shared his love of history, and his unique sense of humor and storytelling, and now his values are being passed on to his 8 great grandchildren. At a future date, Jack will be interred at Beaufort National Cemetery, with military honors. www.Keithfuneral.com
