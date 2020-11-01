I worked for Jack for many years at Miller Brewing Company. He was a strong leader under whom I learned a great deal and enjoyed the time I knew him. I am sorry for his passing.

I recall Jack setting a strong example, including climbing down into a waste bin to secure an example of mishandled product. He would do whatever it took to drive home a teaching point. Often with dry humor. He took the retrieved beer into the production managers morning meeting. Silently placed it on the table and walked out without a word. 30 seconds later the meeting door burst open with production staff heading for the dumpster... We never had that issue again.



Doug Bockstiegel

Coworker