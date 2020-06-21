Jack Leroy Wright, Maj. (Ret) Jack Leroy Wright Maj. (Ret) 81, Gainesville, Georgia, recently passed from this life into the next from complications of Covid-19 on June 16, 2020. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Rumel and Bill Hertzel. He is mourned and appreciated with love by his wife of 56 years, Pattye Springer Wright and sons Douglas Wright (wife Lauri), and grandchildren, Zac and Ellise, (Mnneapolis, Minn) and son Stephen Wright (wife Kim), (Duluth, Georgia). Jack is remembered with love by his sisters Barbara Wright Richardson, and Betsy Hertzel Hall (husband Matthew) and many nieces and nephews. Jack graduated from Beaufort High School (1956) where he participated in football and baseball. He studied at The Citadel and graduated with a Business Major from North Georgia College in Dahlonega Georgia where he played intramural football. Jack was in the United States Army, Infantry Branch for 20 years. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam with the 4th Infantry Division., attaining the rank of Major. Upon retirement from the service, he was the plant manager of Pre Con, Inc in Petersburg, Virginia. While in Virginia he was president of the Hopewell Relic Hunters Club and participated in many hours of digging up and collecting relics of days gone by. When retirement age rolled around, Jack and Pattye moved to Gainesville, Georgia to be with family and Jack resumed his passion for fishing, football and baseball. Jack was a loyal and faithful fan through good seasons and seasons not so good of the Atlanta Braves and those Atlanta Falcons. Go team! He cheered so loud it frightened the dogs and they hid until game time was over. Jack will be interred In the Springer family plot in Pattye's hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee in Forest Hills Cemetery. Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date. Southern Cremations and Funerals is handling the details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store