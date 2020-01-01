Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack O';Donnell. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack O'Donnell 8/11/1928 12/24/2019 John (Jack) Alan O'Donnell passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve at the age of 91. He was born on August 11, 1928 in Olney, IL to John R. O'Donnell and Imogene Stoltz. His early childhood was spent in Lawrenceville, IL. By the age of 6, he had moved to Mt. Carmel, IL where he attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School followed by Mt. Carmel High School, graduating in 1946. Jack then attended University of Tulsa and Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore, OK before enlisting in the United States Air Force in September, 1948. He spent three years in Allied occupied Germany with the 3203 rd Supply Squadron achieving the rank of Airman First Class. There, he played an active role in the Berlin Airlift, receiving the Medal for Humane Action, among many medals and citations. After an Honorable Discharge on August 1, 1952, Jack joined his step-father Pete Ravenstein's insurance business. On October 22, 1955 he married the love of his life, Shirley Jean Zimmerman. They had three children, Ann, Tim and Jane from 1957 to 1962. Jack was active in the St. Mary's Knights of Columbus, attaining the Fourth Degree. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and enjoyed the game of golf. He also earned his real estate license. By 1980 his career path had taken him to land leasing where he became a Professional Landman, leasing oil / gas / coal rights. After this "second" successful career, he officially retired in 1996 with both he and Shirley moving to Sun City Hilton Head, SC in December, 1997 where they enjoyed 22 years in the beautiful Low Country. He loved Civil War history and visited many national military battlefields. He and Shirley recently celebrated their 64 th year of marriage. Jack was preceded in death by his father John, step-father Pete, mother Gene and step-mother Florence Pond. He is survived by his wife Shirley of Bluffton, SC; daughter Ann of East Lyme, CT and her husband Rich; son Tim and his wife Beth of Oklahoma City, OK and daughter Jane of Sun City Hilton Head, SC. "Grandad Jack" is also survived by his grandchildren Matt, Darcy, Katy, Jack, Nick and Jake. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held this coming summer at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the date yet to be determined. The family is very grateful to the doctors, nurses and caregivers who assisted our father over the last several years. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send condolences to Tim O'Donnell at 10809 Quail Circle, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 to share with our family. Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home, Bluffton, SC.

Jack O'Donnell 8/11/1928 12/24/2019 John (Jack) Alan O'Donnell passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve at the age of 91. He was born on August 11, 1928 in Olney, IL to John R. O'Donnell and Imogene Stoltz. His early childhood was spent in Lawrenceville, IL. By the age of 6, he had moved to Mt. Carmel, IL where he attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School followed by Mt. Carmel High School, graduating in 1946. Jack then attended University of Tulsa and Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore, OK before enlisting in the United States Air Force in September, 1948. He spent three years in Allied occupied Germany with the 3203 rd Supply Squadron achieving the rank of Airman First Class. There, he played an active role in the Berlin Airlift, receiving the Medal for Humane Action, among many medals and citations. After an Honorable Discharge on August 1, 1952, Jack joined his step-father Pete Ravenstein's insurance business. On October 22, 1955 he married the love of his life, Shirley Jean Zimmerman. They had three children, Ann, Tim and Jane from 1957 to 1962. Jack was active in the St. Mary's Knights of Columbus, attaining the Fourth Degree. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and enjoyed the game of golf. He also earned his real estate license. By 1980 his career path had taken him to land leasing where he became a Professional Landman, leasing oil / gas / coal rights. After this "second" successful career, he officially retired in 1996 with both he and Shirley moving to Sun City Hilton Head, SC in December, 1997 where they enjoyed 22 years in the beautiful Low Country. He loved Civil War history and visited many national military battlefields. He and Shirley recently celebrated their 64 th year of marriage. Jack was preceded in death by his father John, step-father Pete, mother Gene and step-mother Florence Pond. He is survived by his wife Shirley of Bluffton, SC; daughter Ann of East Lyme, CT and her husband Rich; son Tim and his wife Beth of Oklahoma City, OK and daughter Jane of Sun City Hilton Head, SC. "Grandad Jack" is also survived by his grandchildren Matt, Darcy, Katy, Jack, Nick and Jake. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held this coming summer at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the date yet to be determined. The family is very grateful to the doctors, nurses and caregivers who assisted our father over the last several years. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send condolences to Tim O'Donnell at 10809 Quail Circle, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 to share with our family. Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home, Bluffton, SC. Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close