Jack Youmans Rushing Jr.
Jack Youmans Rushing, Jr. Mr. Jack Youmans Rushing, Jr., 70, of Estill, died Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020 in the Baptist Hospital in Columbia. Mr. Rushing was born August 23, 1949 in Jasper County, a son of the late Jack and Virginia Arledge Rushing, Sr. He was a former diesel mechanic and a member of Luray Christian Church. He was a Mason, enjoyed playing golf and officiated high school sports. Surviving is his son: Jack Rushing, III and wife Anna of Camden; daughter: Amy R. Purdy and husband Jeff of Beaufort; and grandchildren: Macy, Thomas, William and Julia Ann. Mr. Rushing was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Steve Rushing. Private family services will be held Friday at Browning Cemetery conducted by Rev. Noel Cooper and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Luray Christian Church, 90 Fitts Street, Luray, SC 29932.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 6, 2020.
