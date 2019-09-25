Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Iram Moore. View Sign Service Information Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro , SC 29488 (843)-538-5408 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Moore YEMASSEE - Mr. Jackie Iram Moore, known by all as "Jack", age 79, of Yemassee, entered into rest Monday afternoon, September 23, 2019, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Born December 17, 1939, a native and lifelong resident of Yemassee, South Carolina, he was a son of the late James O'Neal Moore and the late Jessie Blocker Moore. He served our country faithfully in the United States Coast Guard. Jack knew a strong work ethic and dedicated his life to his family and his work. An entrepreneur in late 1980's, he was the founding member and President of Interstate Packers in Yemassee, a business he devoted countless hours to its success and operations. He loved his beloved town and was instrumental in the founding of the town's annual Yemassee Shrimp Festival, a yearly occurrence that has become loved far and wide by all. He was elected as Mayor of Yemassee in 1994 and was a member of Yemassee Baptist Church. In his earlier years, he was a fisherman and always possessed a special love for trains, having on many occasions taken his grandchildren to see the trains pull in and out of station. Surviving are: his wife of fifty-nine years, Mrs. Nancy Herndon Moore; two children, Michael Dwayne Moore and his wife Deborah and Melissa Moore Mullen and her husband Christopher all of Yemassee; two brothers, Colin Moore and David Stanley Moore both of Yemassee; and two sisters, Linda Moore Goodwin and Patricia Moore Mathis both of Yemassee. There are five grandchildren, Joshua Cole Moore, Julia Louise Moore, Jason David Mullen, Kylie Christina Mullen, and Kaley Renee Moore that also survive along with his beloved poodle, his best friend, "Ava Jane". He was preceded in death by a son, David Iram Moore; a granddaughter, Jessica Nicole Moore; three brothers, Robert Moore, Steven Mack Moore, and James "Jimmy" Moore; and a sister, Louise Moore Lemacks. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Yemassee Shrimp Festival, 105 Town Circle, Yemassee, South Carolina 29945. Funeral services will be conducted 11 o'clock Thursday morning, September 26, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Don Helms officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Ebenezer Road, Yemassee. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at:

