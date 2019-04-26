The Honorable Jackson V. Gregory The Honorable Jackson V. Gregory, 78, of Cat Island, husband of Colleen Baisley, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence. Judge Gregory was born in Charlotte, NC and was a son of the late George W. and Harriet Venters Gregory. He was a graduate of Clemson College in 1964 and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina in 1967. Upon his graduation from law school, he began practicing law in Walterboro, SC. Judge Gregory was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1980 and served until 1991. In 1991, Judge Gregory was elected Judge of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit and served until his retirement in 2006. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan. Judge Gregory was predeceased by a brother George Winfield Gregory Jr. and a sister Harriet Gregory Heriot. Surviving in addition to his wife of 4 years are three daughters and three sons-in-law: Frances and Scott Robbins, Hallie and Eric Desmonts, and Anna and Kevin Gore; five grandchildren Lexie, Lauren, Luc, Scotty, and Milly; and a sister Susan Gregory Parker. A Celebration of Judge Gregory's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club. Please share your thoughts and stories about Judge Gregory by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 26, 2019