Jacob Michael Novitski Jacob Michael Novitski, age 23 of Hilton Head Island passed away on January 28, 2020. Jacob was born in Binghamton, New York on June 15, 1996 to father, Michael Joseph Novitski of Hilton Head Island and mother, Jodi Layman of Hilton Head Island. Jacob was a graduate of Hilton Head High School where he participated in the ROTC program. After graduation he joined the Marines and was deployed twice to the Middle East. In addition to his parents, Jacob is survived by his maternal grandmother, Marsha Joy Layman of Hilton Head Island; two sisters, Emily Joy Novitski and Samantha Jayne Novitski both of Hilton Head Island and several loving aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Sauls Funeral Home with burial at 1:00 pm in Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Stop 22 Veteran Suicides a Day, NVF helps with Lifeline for Vets (nvf.org). National Veterans Foundation, 5777 West Century Blvd. Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA 90045.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 5, 2020