Jacqueline "Jackie" Smithson Padgett Jacqueline "Jackie" Smithson Padgett, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her daughter's residence on Ladys Island. She was the wife of the late Richard "Horace" Padgett. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel at 611 Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort. The burial will follow the service at Beaufort Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will precede the service at 10:30 am. Jackie was born in Tampa FL on November 30, 1926, the daughter of the late John and Lina (Springle) Smithson. Mrs. Padgett is survived by her four children. Mel Guinnip of Evening Shade AR; Richard(Kathy) Padgett of Richmond Hill; GA, Polly Graves(Bobby) of Beaufort SC; Maxton(Trisha) Padgett of Goose Creek SC; One sister Juanita (Herman) Padgett of Holly Ridge NC; 11 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Padgett was a member of St. Helena Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the Family has requested donations be made in her memory to St. Helena Baptist Church, P.O. Box 939, St. Helena Island SC 29920. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

