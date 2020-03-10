Jacqueline St John Jacqueline St John, 77, wife of Michael St John, of Beaufort, SC, died Friday, March 6, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:00noon in Beaufort National Cemetery. Mrs. St John was born on August 10, 1942 in Chicago, IL. Surviving in addition to her husband, Michael; are her children, Christopher and Jennifer; four grandchildren. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 10, 2020