James A. Walsh 7/23/1935 - 3/29/2019 James A. "Jim" Walsh, M.D. passed from this life on March 29, 2019 at age 83 after a long illness. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Walsh (Tom Connolly) of McLean, VA, Mari Valaoras (Tom) of Winston-Salem, NC, and Susanne Walsh (Andy Brown) of Breckenridge, CO, and grandchildren Liam & Sean Connolly and Alexandra & Matthew Valaoras. Also surviving are his brothers, Jerry Walsh of Sun City, AZ and Dick Walsh of Surprise, AZ, his dear friend Rose Ann Madalozzo of Winston-Salem, NC, and several nieces & nephews. Dr. Walsh was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Connie Rutter Walsh, brother Jack Walsh, and nephew David G. Walsh. Jim was the eldest of 4 boys born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Lenore Hickey Walsh and Dr. James A. Walsh, Sr. He grew up in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, attended St. Philomena School, and Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1953. When Jim was 6, his father died suddenly, leaving his mom to raise their young sons on her own. His beloved grandfather John A. Hickey became a father figure to Jim, and taught him the value of education and hard work, and pride in his Irish heritage. Jim attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1957, then Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, graduating in 1961. During medical school, Jim met his future wife Connie through mutual friends Ed & Patti Maley. His first-ever gift to Connie was a hideous set of wooden carved toads, but she saw past his poor gift-selection skills, and they married in 1961. As a young couple, they moved numerous times as Jim served in the military and completed his medical training. In 1972, the family settled in Roanoke, VA, where they lived for over 20 years. Jim especially loved the Blue Ridge Mountains and sailing at Smith Mountain Lake. In 1996, Jim & Connie moved to Hilton Head Island, SC, where they'd taken family beach vacations for many years. Jim continued to practice medicine at Beaufort Naval Hospital. They loved island life and met wonderful new friends, particularly at the Yacht Club of HHI, which welcomed them as members despite their regrettable lack of yacht ownership. Walking the beach at Hilton Head was one of Jim's most cherished pastimes. In 2013, Jim & Connie retired to Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem, NC. Jim was particularly proud of his military service in the U.S. Navy in the 1960's as a Flight Surgeon for an F-4 Phantom squadron, and in the Naval Reserve for many years thereafter. Jim credited his mother Lenore, a gifted pianist and teacher, for his lifelong love of music, and he took great joy in making music throughout his life. He played the piano and ukulele, but singing was his favorite pursuit. During college, he sang in the Notre Dame Glee Club, which did several national concert tours, including an appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show. At Hilton Head, Jim sang baritone with the Barbershop Chorus of HHI and Calibogue Sound quartet. At Arbor Acres, he sang with the Sharps & Flats chorus, the Shepherd Singers choir, and performed in several theater productions. Jim was intelligent, hardworking, disciplined, had a great sense of humor and a lifelong love of learning. He was a self-made man and a top-notch doctor. He enjoyed meeting new people and good conversation. He was an avid reader and a talented writer and artist. He was a geography and military history buff, a gym rat and a hardcore Notre Dame football fan. He was the only person his family ever knew who liked fruitcake. Above all, he loved his wife, daughters and grandchildren dearly, and took great pride in their accomplishments. The family wishes to thank Mari for selflessly devoting so much of her time and energies to taking care of Jim in recent years. We also express heartfelt thanks and profound appreciation for the superb and compassionate care Jim received from the nurses, aides and staff at Arbor Acres. In accordance with Jim's wishes, a Mass will be celebrated in his name at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. A reception celebrating Jim's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 3-5pm at Arbor Acres. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to the Arbor Acres Employee Scholarship Fund

