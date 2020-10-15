James Adams

September 2, 1925 - October 10, 2020

Port Royal, South Carolina - James Charles Adams entered eternal rest at Helena Place in Port Royal, S.C .on October 10, 2020. He was the widower of Emma Pulaski Adams, his wife of sixty-six years.

Mr. Adams was born September 2, 1925, a son of William Henry and Ruby Lee Wynn Adams. He was a life-time member of the Baptist Church of Beaufort, having been placed in the Cradle Roll in 1926 and baptized in 1939. He was an ordained deacon.

His childhood was spent on Pick Pocket Plantation owned by Mr. G.W. Trask & Sons where his father was a long- time foreman. He was active in FHA and Boy Scouts. He graduated from Beaufort High School in 1942. Until he was eighteen he worked on Parris Island for Charles W. Angle.

He was a veteran of WW II who served in the USCG aboard the Cutter Boutwell and LST 262. After discharge, he was employed by Midland Construction Company. In 1947 he was employed by the S.C. Electric and Gas Co., except for one year when he worked on the farm, until his retirement in January 1983. After WW II he played football with the Beaufort Flyers and also played softball with the various sponsors. For many years he coached Little League Baseball. He was an active Jaycee when the Bob Jones field was constructed. He loved horses. He and his family were active members of the Bridle & Saddle Club. He had held membership in the Yacht & Sailing Club, Masonic Lodge # 22, and the YMCA.

He is survived by his two daughters, Claudia Sheppard and Janice (the late Charlie) Dempsey, a son James W. (Cindy) Adams; eight grandchildren, Greg and Brad Sheppard; Clint, Franklin, and Emily Dempsey; Dewey, Henry, and Jim Adams; and fifteen great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Deputy Sheriff Henry Earl Adams.

Visitation at Anderson Funeral Home is Monday, October 19th from 5-7 p.m. The funeral at The Baptist Church of Beaufort is on Tuesday, October 20th at 11 a.m.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





