James Barentine James E. Barentine, 73, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence. James was born August 20, 1945 in Columbus, GA., son of the late Joseph and Eddiedean McKnight Barentine. He served his country with honor for 20 years in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife Lillian "Connie" Barentine and his son Joseph R. Barentine. James is survived by his daughter Vickie and her husband Duane Clark; their son and daughter- in- law Shawn and Laura Clark, James' great-grand- daughter Lillian Grace; son James and his wife Patricia, their two sons Timothy Manns "Barentine" and James "Billy" Barentine; the late Joseph R. Barentine and his widow Thelma Barentine, their two sons Jeremy Carr and Marcus Barentine, his son Timothy John and two 'honorary sons" James Gillentine and Shane Ferguson. Many nieces and lifelong friends and acquaintances. A graveside service will be held Monday May 6, 2019 at 2 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Navy Honors. The family will receive friends Monday from 12 PM 2 PM prior to the service at Anderson Funeral Home. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

