James Clifford Clemons Jr. James Clifford Clemons Jr., age 93, passed away on October 7, 2019 in Bluffton, SC. He was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on September 8, 1926 to the late James Clifford and Agnes Freeman Clemons. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gertrude Clemons (his Vienna girl) in 2013. James volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1944 and served in France and Austria during World War ll. After his military service, he continued to serve his country during the Cold War as a Foreign Service Staff Officer at posts in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. In retirement, his many pursuits included poet, writer, actor, philanthropist, 42 Inf. Memorials Officer, and community service. He wrote extensively about his adventures in the service of his country. He is survived by his sons, Gary A. Clemons and wife Linda, Michael L. Clemons and wife Donna, and his daughter Karen M. Borao and fiancé Jack Ward; his brother, George Clemons; and sister Linda Adler; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Mr. Clemons and his wife, Gertrude will return to Northern Virginia where they will be buried at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

