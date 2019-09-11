James Collins James "Jim" Edward Collins, 84, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Virginia "Ginny" Collins died August 16, 2019 at his residence. The Mass of Christian Burial has been rescheduled to Friday, September 13, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11am. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Deep Well www.deepwellproject.org or Renew International donate.renewintl.org. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 11, 2019