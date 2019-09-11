James Collins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Collins.
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Collins James "Jim" Edward Collins, 84, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Virginia "Ginny" Collins died August 16, 2019 at his residence. The Mass of Christian Burial has been rescheduled to Friday, September 13, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11am. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Deep Well www.deepwellproject.org or Renew International donate.renewintl.org. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.