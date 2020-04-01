Guest Book View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

James Corvino James Albert Corvino born March 27, 1959 in Milford, Connecticut. died Saturday March 29, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Michaeleen Kelley Corvino. He was the son of Carmen Corvino and the late Paul Corvino of Milford, CT. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Corvino, Jr. and his wife, Joanne and two nieces, Kyla and Olivia Corvino of Milford, Connecticut. He was a graduate of Foran High School Class of 1977 and Trinity College, class of 1981. While at Foran, he was an outstanding athlete. He was employed by Wells Fargo Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to his wife and mother he also leaves behind his Aunt and Uncle, Alberta and Richard Jagoe, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Alvina and Albert Caruso, and his paternal grandparents, Mary and Francis Corvino. He was also predeceased by a loving family friend, Robert Diamond. James was an avid sports fan and enjoyed discussing local, state and national politics. A Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in James' memory to the and Animal Rescue. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.

