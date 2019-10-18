James E. St. Clair, James E. St. Clair,72, (a.k.a. the Artist Saint) ,of Yemassee, an award winning South Carolina Lowcountry artist and screenwriter, died Monday, October 14th in the Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, October 19th, eleven o'clock until the hour of service. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday in the Wilkerson Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 18, 2019