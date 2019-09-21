Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edgar Davies Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Edgar Davies Sr. James Edgar Davies passed away with his family by his side September 16, 2019. He was 97 years old. He was the son of Russell C. and Anita (Hoffman) Davies. He was born in Detroit, MiI, attended Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a degree in chemical engineering. He received his masters in electrical engineering from Ohio State University. He enlisted in the Marine Corp in September of 1942, and served as a radar officer in the pacific theater in WWII. His ship was on its way to participate in the invasion of Japan when the atomic bomb was dropped. He received an honorable discharge after the Korean conflict with the rank of captain. In 1946 he married Nancy Morgan of Birmingham, MI. Together, Jim and Nancy raised three children; James Jr., Doug and Wendy. Doug's twin sister, Linda, passed away as a toddler. Jim joined Cutler Hammer Corporation in 1947 where he was Vice President Technical for Cutler Hammer World Trade, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cutler Hammer. He was Director of Cutler Hammer Mexicana and of the Marechal Technical Groupement of Paris, France. He held six U.S. and several foreign patents on electro-mechanical devices for aircraft and space vehicles. He worked for Eaton Corporation in a similar capacity after they took over Cutler Hammer in 1979. Jim retired in 1984. In Milwaukee, Jim was a member of the Whitefish Bay School board. He was a member and Vice Chairman of the Milwaukee Area Technical College board. He was a member of the Milwaukee Engineering Society, and a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. In 1985, Jim and Nancy moved to Hilton Head Island, SC. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. He tutored and mentored youth at the Hilton Head Middle School. Jim was a member of the Country Club of Hilton Head, the Senior Men's Golf Association, the Hilton Head Plantation Yacht Club, the United States Power Squadron, the Hilton Head Chapter of the Navy League, and the Hilton Head Island Ski Club. He served as a Marshal and Co-Captain on the Heritage Golf Tournament on Hilton Head. He was an ardent golfer, bicyclist, sailer and skier. He was proud to have golfed his age at 88 and continued to ski the mountains of Colorado until he was 89. He and Nancy spent summers in Manitowish Waters, WI. They were associate members of the Community Church of Manitowish Waters. Jim was a licensed Boating Safety Instructor in Wisconsin. he annually taught Boating Safety to 12-16 year olds. He was a member of the Manitowish Waters Alliance and the Manitowish Waters Lakes Association. He is survived by his son James Jr. (wife Sue), son Douglas (wife Mindy), daughter Wendy (husband Gill), four grandchildren, Kelly, Maddie, Lindsey and Rob, and two great-grandchildren, Dean and Mikaela. He is also survived by his dear friend, Marilyn Young Eddy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, Hilton Head, SC on Monday September 23 at 2:00 PM. The Reverends Denise Trogdon and Pam Fahrner will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to All Saints Episcopal Church.

James Edgar Davies Sr. James Edgar Davies passed away with his family by his side September 16, 2019. He was 97 years old. He was the son of Russell C. and Anita (Hoffman) Davies. He was born in Detroit, MiI, attended Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a degree in chemical engineering. He received his masters in electrical engineering from Ohio State University. He enlisted in the Marine Corp in September of 1942, and served as a radar officer in the pacific theater in WWII. His ship was on its way to participate in the invasion of Japan when the atomic bomb was dropped. He received an honorable discharge after the Korean conflict with the rank of captain. In 1946 he married Nancy Morgan of Birmingham, MI. Together, Jim and Nancy raised three children; James Jr., Doug and Wendy. Doug's twin sister, Linda, passed away as a toddler. Jim joined Cutler Hammer Corporation in 1947 where he was Vice President Technical for Cutler Hammer World Trade, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cutler Hammer. He was Director of Cutler Hammer Mexicana and of the Marechal Technical Groupement of Paris, France. He held six U.S. and several foreign patents on electro-mechanical devices for aircraft and space vehicles. He worked for Eaton Corporation in a similar capacity after they took over Cutler Hammer in 1979. Jim retired in 1984. In Milwaukee, Jim was a member of the Whitefish Bay School board. He was a member and Vice Chairman of the Milwaukee Area Technical College board. He was a member of the Milwaukee Engineering Society, and a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. In 1985, Jim and Nancy moved to Hilton Head Island, SC. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. He tutored and mentored youth at the Hilton Head Middle School. Jim was a member of the Country Club of Hilton Head, the Senior Men's Golf Association, the Hilton Head Plantation Yacht Club, the United States Power Squadron, the Hilton Head Chapter of the Navy League, and the Hilton Head Island Ski Club. He served as a Marshal and Co-Captain on the Heritage Golf Tournament on Hilton Head. He was an ardent golfer, bicyclist, sailer and skier. He was proud to have golfed his age at 88 and continued to ski the mountains of Colorado until he was 89. He and Nancy spent summers in Manitowish Waters, WI. They were associate members of the Community Church of Manitowish Waters. Jim was a licensed Boating Safety Instructor in Wisconsin. he annually taught Boating Safety to 12-16 year olds. He was a member of the Manitowish Waters Alliance and the Manitowish Waters Lakes Association. He is survived by his son James Jr. (wife Sue), son Douglas (wife Mindy), daughter Wendy (husband Gill), four grandchildren, Kelly, Maddie, Lindsey and Rob, and two great-grandchildren, Dean and Mikaela. He is also survived by his dear friend, Marilyn Young Eddy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, Hilton Head, SC on Monday September 23 at 2:00 PM. The Reverends Denise Trogdon and Pam Fahrner will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to All Saints Episcopal Church. Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close