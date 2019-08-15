Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James G. Dickensheets M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



James G. Dickensheets, MD Longtime Hilton Head resident James G. Dickensheets, MD, age 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital. A former resident of Merchantville and Moorestown, NJ, Dr. Dickensheets was born in Philadelphia, PA; graduated from Perkiomen School, Pennsburg, PA in 1937, and Gettysburg College (PA) in 1941 where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He attended Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, graduating in 1944. He then completed an internship in internal medicine at Cooper Hospital, Camden, NJ. After internship, he served in the US Army Medical Corps as WWII was ending. He then began a long and respected career in private practice of internal medicine and pulmonary disease in southern New Jersey. During these years he completed a medicine residency at Thomas Jefferson Medical College (1954) and post-graduate studies at the University Of Pennsylvania Medical School. He was the Chief Attending Physician at Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ and a consultant in pulmonary diseases at the Garden State Hospital in Marlton, NJ. While in private practice, he served as an Associate Professor of Medicine, Thomas Jefferson Medical College prior to moving to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1973. He was a member of the original medical staff at Hilton Head Hospital, opening in 1975. Dr. Dickensheets continued in private practice until his retirement in 1992 at age 72. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Virginia Goodwin. He passed away on August 11th, their wedding anniversary. Dr. Dickensheets is survived by four children: Lynn, married to Robert Greacen (Washington Crossing, PA); Jim, Jr., married to Betty-Jane Hopkins (Atlanta GA); Bob, married to Angela Hui (Savannah, GA); and Dave, Married to Debra Ramsey (Atlanta, GA). He has nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. After family, Dr. Dickensheets' first love was the practice of medicine. He was an avid bridge player, loved the beach, gardening and golf. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

