Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James G. Smalls

August 20, 1920 - October 11, 2020

St. Helena Island, South Carolina - Deacon Emeritus James Garfield Smalls 100, of St. Helena Island, widower of Alvena Moultrie Smalls, and US Navy Veteran, died October 10, 2010, at his residence.

Public Viewing: Sunday-57 at Marshel's.

Services: 11:30 Monday on the Church Grounds of Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial to follow in Eddings Point Cemetery with military honors.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store