James Garland Heisler James Garland Heisler, Jr., 74, a long time former Hilton Head Island resident, passed away at his home in Tallahassee, Florida on Father's Day Weekend. Jim was born in Montgomery, Alabama on November 17, 1944, the son of the late James Garland Heisler and Frances Powell Heisler. In 1966 he graduated from Florida State University where he was a nationally ranked swimmer. Following graduation, he spent 5 years working for Haskins & Sells as a CPA, first in Atlanta and later in Savannah. In 1971 he was recruited by Sea Pines Company and moved with his family to Hilton Head. After Sea Pines, he was one of the original partners, of Heisler, Henderson & Hannah, a CPA firm. He then worked for Joe Harden Builders before founding Heisler Nurseries in Bluffton. Jim was an active member of St. Luke's Church, very involved in the Hilton Head Lions Club and an avid golfer. Jim is survived by his three children: James Garland Heisler, III of Hickory, NC, Prof. Lora Katherine Heisler (Justin Rochford) of Aberdeen, Scotland, and Logan Marcus Heisler of Hilton Head; four grandchildren: James, IV, Nicholas, Ellis, and Brooke; his brother Thomas Ellis Heisler (Carol) of Graceville, FL; and three nephews. A funeral service will be held on July 27th at 11:00 am at St. Luke's Church, 50 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island. The family will receive friends at the Church's Grace Cafe directly after the service. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to the Camp Leo Council, PO Box 6483, Hilton Head Is, SC 29938.

Published in The Island Packet on July 14, 2019

