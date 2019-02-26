Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry Smith. View Sign

James Henry Smith James Henry Smith, 73 of Beaufort, SC, husband of Pamela Jane Smith "Sam", passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Summit Place in Beaufort. Jim was born on December 13, 1945 in Chicago, IL the son of Henry LeRoy and Virginia Dixon Smith. Later, after both graduating from Valparaiso University, James would marry Pamela Jane nee Dutton on April 12, 1969. Survivors include: his wife; two sons: Eric W. Smith; Joshua C. Smith; son-in-law Virgil Hernandez III; two grandchildren: Oslo W. Smith and Huxton L. Smith (their mother Ginger L. Smith). Mr. Smith was a man of many accomplishments. He proudly got his MBA from Loyola University. He was the President of the in Chicago and of Amoco International, retiring from bp Corporation in 2002. He served on several industry related boards, both domestically and internationally and held many executive positions with both Amoco and bp. Through his passion for sports, he played Chicago softball with a company league, became a Pro-Am golfer, accomplished a hole in one, and also was an Olympic Torch runner. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

