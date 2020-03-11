James Herman Smith James Herman Smith born April 13, 1948 met his heavenly father on March 2, 2020. He is the beloved son of the (late) James and Ella Mae Woods Smith. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Smith, daughter Teresa Hammonds (David), his brother Marty Smith (Carolyn), and a sister Sybil Harvey. Also, four loving grandchildren; Lauren Wood (Jonathan), Brandi Pollard (Steven), Miranda Jackson (Tyler), and Marshall Moore. He was a loving "Papa" of eight great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his daughter Tracie Lynn Moore. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. After retiring from Hargray Telephone he enjoyed being a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans at Rivers Bridge Camp 842, fishing, and being outdoors in general. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. the funeral home chapel with interment immediately following.

