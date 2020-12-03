James Jay NemecJanuary 9, 1949 - November 23, 2020Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - James Jay Nemec, age 71, died on November 23, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from complications from a 7-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.Jim was born on January 9th, 1949 in Syracuse, NY. Along his journey, he's called home: New York, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New Jersey and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Jim is survived by his wife, Kathleen Nemec, his son, Jason Nemec, daughter in-law, Dana Nemec, his step-children, Jared Murphy and Raina Murphy, his brother, Randall Nemec, grandchildren, Elliott and Maxwell Nemec, and ex-wife and the mother of his son, Christine Nemec.Jim can best be described and defined through his love for people. Jim was always there for those he cared about. He challenged, supported, motivated and inspired everyone who was lucky enough to be on the receiving end of his wit, wisdom, charisma and confidence. He would be there for you when you needed him most. He had a way of seeing only the good in you and worked to help you see yourself through his eyes, hoping that you would embrace your own greatness, and achieve your own dreams. He believed in always doing the right thing, to the best of your ability, or beyond. His moral compass was to never lie, steal or cheat to have the success you want, but rather give, give, give. (unless it's a backyard game of family volleyball... then cheating is definitely on the table.)Northwestern Mutual was his passion. He began his sales career as a life insurance agent in Syracuse, NY in the early 1970's. In 1983, Jim became the General Agent of the Albany, NY office. He was later selected for a corporate VP role in Milwaukee, WI. Recognizing that his true passion was developing people, he took an opportunity to manage one of the largest offices in the country, and became Managing Partner in New York City in 1998 where he remained until he retired in 2014. Jim was a fierce competitor his whole life and loved the game no matter what that game was.Services for Jim will include a private Celebration of Life, at a to-be-determined lake in the Adirondacks, at the earliest time where we can all be safe being together again.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to further much-needed research in Parkinson's Disease: Michael J Fox Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation, or his other active charities: The Boys and Girls Club, and Hilton Head Heroes.