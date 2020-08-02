1/
James M. Avore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M Avore James M Avore, 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Canterfield of Bluffton in SC. Jim was born July 27, 1944 in Augusta, Maine and grew up in Hallowell. He is survived by his wife Camille, a sister, three sons and three grandchildren. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1967 and began a career with the US Census Bureau, where he worked for 25 years. Upon retirement and a move to Hilton Head Island, Jim remained very active, pursuing new careers as a real estate agent, fitness trainer, telephone interviewer, professional tennis instructor and dog trainer and volunteer puppy-raiser for SE Guide Dogs and Canine Companions for Independence. He was also a talented athlete and an accomplished photographer. With an infectious smile and a positive attitude, Jim brought fun, laughter and adventure to everyone he knew. Funeral services are to be held at a later date, with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. For further information, please go to www.islandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved