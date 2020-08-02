James M Avore James M Avore, 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Canterfield of Bluffton in SC. Jim was born July 27, 1944 in Augusta, Maine and grew up in Hallowell. He is survived by his wife Camille, a sister, three sons and three grandchildren. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1967 and began a career with the US Census Bureau, where he worked for 25 years. Upon retirement and a move to Hilton Head Island, Jim remained very active, pursuing new careers as a real estate agent, fitness trainer, telephone interviewer, professional tennis instructor and dog trainer and volunteer puppy-raiser for SE Guide Dogs and Canine Companions for Independence. He was also a talented athlete and an accomplished photographer. With an infectious smile and a positive attitude, Jim brought fun, laughter and adventure to everyone he knew. Funeral services are to be held at a later date, with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. For further information, please go to www.islandfuneralhome.com
