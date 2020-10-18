James Moore
October 12, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - James Christopher Moore, 78, passed away on October 12, 2020 after a short illness at Savannah Memorial Hospital. Jim was born Sept 5, 1942 in New York City, NY, the oldest of eight children of Roslin (Kennedy) and Harry Moore. A decorated Air Force Colonel, Jim served in the VietNam Conflict and ended his 29 year military career at the United Nations to then work as a financial planner for 20 years most recently at Wells Fargo Advisors, Hilton Head. Jim was an avid learner earning multiple degrees from Fairfield University, Marquette University, University of Oklahoma, and a Juris Doctor from Catholic University of America. He was active in supporting social justice, veterans, the poor and living his Christian faith through these and other causes.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years Fern (Enders) Moore; daughters Sarah (Patrick) Dressel George, Grants Pass, OR, Jennifer (Robert) McCarthy, St. Louis, MO, Kathryn Perlman, West Orange, NJ; beloved grandchildren James, Samuel, Diana, Elisabeth, Aidan, Zoe, Margaret, Caroline and locally residing family: brother Peter (Cheryl) Moore, sisters-in-law Mimi (Wes) Kitashima, Barbara Lanham, Donna Hofmann, brother-in-law Peter R. Clark, nephew Larry (Addy-Jo) Hofmann, nieces Dottie Hofmann and Debbie (Frank) Holland.
A memorial service is being planned at a future date delayed by the public health crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that persons wishing to honor Jim may make a donation to The Deep Well Project, PO Box 5543, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938 deepwellproject.org
or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910. hospicecarelc.org
. Islandfuneralhome.com
.