James O'Brien
February 9, 1942 - September 4, 2020
Hilton Head, South Carolina - James Thomas "Jim" O'Brien, 78, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, former longtime resident of Baltimore, MD, and husband of Ann Elizabeth O'Brien, entered into eternal rest Friday, September 4, 2020. A small family service was held on September 9, 2020 at Seacoast Church. He was interred at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens in Mt. Pleasant, SC.
James was born February 9, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Patrick Joseph O'Brien and the late Marjorie Rochford O'Brien. He was the second of the "Four Shamrocks," as the four O'Brien brothers were known. He spent his early years in Brooklyn, NY, and Norton, MA, graduating from Attleboro High School Class of 1960. Following completion of a business degree at East Carolina University, he moved to Baltimore to begin a 35 year career in the paper industry, retiring from International Paper in 2006. Jim was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, and friend to many, enjoying time with family, on the golf course, tennis courts, and on the water. He was an enthusiastic member of the OX fraternity at East Carolina University, and St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church in Hilton Head. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his generosity, and his love for friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Elizabeth O'Brien; two daughters, Kerry Wilson (Wesley) of Princeton, NJ and Mary Delaney (Drew) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, James O'Brien (Alexandra) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, Edward O'Brien (Donna) of Lunenburg, MA; two brothers-in-law, John Brummitt (Marlene) of Hilton Head, SC and Michael Roth of Cary, NC; as well as ten grandchildren: Patrick, Caedmon, Adeline, Penelope, and Aoife Wilson; Emerson and Brummitt O'Brien; and Anderson, Teddy, and Libby Delaney.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The James T. O'Brien Memorial Scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Gifts can be made online at <http://giving.unc.edu/gift/jtob
> or by check mailed to Post Office Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-0309