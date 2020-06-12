James P. "Jim" Rowan James "Jim" Patrick Rowan born 3/24/39 in Amsterdam, NY departed this world on 6/10/20. Jim was a son of the late John Rowan and Susanna McGarrity. Jim graduated from the Wilbur Lynch High School and went on to Norwich Military Academy before graduating from Villanova University with a Bachelors of Civil Engineering. Jim married the love of his life, Joan Marie Thomas in Schenectady NY in 1961. Together they raised a family of 4 daughters in Bucks County, PA. After retiring from a successful career as a Civil Engineer doing project management and large public works projects, James and his wife Joan retired to Dataw Island, SC. During his active retirement Jim continued to remain involved in his community. He was an enthusiastic member of Sea Island Rotary, served on the board of Friends of Caroline Hospice, and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Jim was a devoted husband, father, uncle and brother. He loved working in his garden, home improvement projects, cooking, all things James Bond and cherished his canine companions. He is remembered fondly for his kindness, great sense of humor and gentle manner. He will be deeply missed by his family and all that had the pleasure to know him. Jim is predeceased by his late siblings, John Rowan, David Rowan, and Margaret Rowan Sterba; and his daughter Katherine Rowan Darling. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joan Thomas Rowan, his daughters Deborah Rowan Nunez (Carlos Nunez), Patricia Rowan Cody and Christine Rowan Parks (Courtney Parks) as well as his grandchildren Jeremy, Sarah, Sean, Emily and Damon. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial mass in Jim's honor will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to Sea Island Rotary Club Academic Scholarship program or Friends of Caroline Hospice. Please share your thoughts and stories about Jim by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 12, 2020.