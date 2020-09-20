James Randall "Randy" Clegg James Randall "Randy" Clegg, 60, husband of DanaKee Clegg, of Beaufort, SC, began singing with the heavenly choir Saturday, September 12, 2020 after a short illness. A celebration of life will be held at the Port Royal United Methodist Church outdoor memorial garden on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:00pm. Randy was born on December 27, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio. He is the son of the late Frank E. Clegg and Mildred T. Clegg. In addition to DanaKee, his wife, the love of his life and best friend of 28 years, he is survived by son Jacob Clegg (Brooke) of Charleston, SC, two brothers Cap Clegg and Skip (Janice) Clegg, both of Columbus, OH, two sisters Judy Oguich (Eric) of Midlothian, VA and Jill Easterling (Mark) of Columbus, OH, two nephews, five nieces, two great nieces, Aunt Doris Jean Waits of Lexington, KY, and many cousins. Randy was known as the "Kiss Man" for the Hersey's kisses he gave to all the women he met. He would always say that his wife told him if he ever saw a pretty woman that he could give her a kiss as long as it was chocolate. Randy's passions included his family, his church, his country and the military. Even though separated by miles Randy stayed in touch with his mother daily and always asked about his siblings. At PRUMC he was always in charge of the White Elephant Sale and would make sure glasses stayed full and empty plates were removed at church dinners. The United Methodist Women recruited him to send birthday greetings to members. Randy sent cards for every occasion or to just let you know he was thinking of you. You could always identify Randy by the USMC cap that he wore. Although he was not in the military, he wore the cap in honor and support of the Marines and presented special patriotic tributes to all branches of the service. He was an avid sports fan and faithfully followed the Reds, Bengals, Ohio State, as well as Kansas State University. Randy had the privilege of singing our "National Anthem" for the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cleveland Indians. Randy taught at North Miami Beach High School where he was honored to be named Teacher of the Year and to receive the honor of Club of the Year for the Drama Club. He was previously a member of the Screen Actors' Guild and appeared on the TV show "Miami Vice", as well as in many professional theatres in Ohio. Randy loved music and sang in the Port Royal United Methodist Church Choir and Rock Solid Praise Band. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, Wounded Warriors
, or Disabled American Veterans
. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.