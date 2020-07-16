1/
James Robert "Jamie" Ginn
1949 - 2020
James Robert "Jamie" Ginn Mr. James Robert "Jamie" Ginn, 71, of Ram Horn Road in the Cummings community near Varnville, died Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Ginn was born July 9, 1949 in Colleton County, a son of the late Jacob Polk Ginn, Jr. and Cledith Thelma "Skippy" Willis Ginn. Jamie was always an avid outdoorsman, environmentalist and authentic cowboy. In his later years he took an eye for conservation and habitat management. Every decision made was to benefit the wildlife and forest. He took great pride in his family land and farm in Cummings. He had retired as the Property Maintenance Supervisor with Brays Island in Beaufort County and was a member of Community Bible Church in Beaufort. Surviving is his wife: Janie Barnes Ginn of Varnville; daughters: Tara G. Boswell and husband Chuck and Raven G. Polk and husband Gabriel, all of Varnville; and grandchildren: Jayne Boswell, Jake Ginn Boswell and Whitney James "Whit" Polk, all of Varnville. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Ginn Family Cemetery on Ram Horn Road in the Cummings community near Varnville. Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC 29906 or Birds of Prey, PO Box 1247, Charleston, SC 29402.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
