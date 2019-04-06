James Shirley James Oliver Shirley - 91 - Proudly served his country with honor - retired after 20 years of service in the USMC, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Beaufort Nursing and Rehabilitation. James was born July 14, 1927 in DeKalb Township, son of Howard and Docia Twitty Shirley. After retirement from the military, he worked for many years with the City of Beaufort in the Public Works Department. He served in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW. He and his wife, Carol, are both members of Port Royal United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved, hunting, fishing, shrimping and passed his love on to his grandsons. When he put his mind to it, there was nothing he could not do. He had a generous heart he never met a stranger. His home was open to everyone - and he always made you feel welcome. He was a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather who will be forever missed. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Carol Shirley; his daughters Faith Ann Hatfield (Michael) of Beaufort; Cheryl Catoe (Steve) of Sumter; and Terry Murphy of Charleston; 5 grandkids that he adored, Christen Spicer (Kris), Matthew Hatfield, Benjamin James (BJ) Catoe, Megan Murphy and Brandon Murphy; and a brother, Levy Shirley of Virginia. The family will receive friends Monday April 8, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Port Royal United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at noon at Beaufort National Cemetery with Marine Corps honors.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 6, 2019