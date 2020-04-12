Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Ryan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James W. Ryan James W. Ryan (Jim) passed on to eternal life on April 1, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Jim had been under the loving care of Interim Hospice due to his condition of Congestive Heart Failure. Jim was born December 23, 1928 in Nyack, N.Y. to Joseph and Grace Ryan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a member of Jesus our Risen Savior Roman Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Katie Ryan, his daughter Cathy McDonald (Jack) of Moore, S.C., his son Jim Ryan (Melinda) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and his two cherished grandsons, Jack-Ryan McDonald of Greenville, S.C. and Joseph McDonald, of Atlanta, Ga. Jim is predece-ased by his son Joseph Ryan and Joseph's wife Dorothy. He raised his family in Massapequa, Long Island, NY. Jim retired from the Nassau County, NY Sheriff's Dept. Moving to Amissville, VA in 1987 Jim took on the challenge of helping design and build the first Catholic Church in Rappahannock County, St. Peter, Washington, Va. Jim was a devout Catholic. He lived his faith. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Prior to moving to Duncan, SC in 2018, Katie and Jim lived in Sun City in Bluffton, SC for 23 years. They were very active in that community. Jim was the founder of the Upbeats Club and one of the original members of the Sun City Veterans, having served in the US Navy toward the end of WWII. Jim loved to entertain friends and family with his self-taught "magic tricks" and jokes. He was totally devoted to the love of his life, Katie and his 3 children. He will never be far away from us. Plans for the Funeral Mass of Resurrection at Jesus Our Risen Savior and burial at National Cemetery in Beaufort are presently on hold due to COVID-19.

James W. Ryan James W. Ryan (Jim) passed on to eternal life on April 1, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Jim had been under the loving care of Interim Hospice due to his condition of Congestive Heart Failure. Jim was born December 23, 1928 in Nyack, N.Y. to Joseph and Grace Ryan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a member of Jesus our Risen Savior Roman Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Katie Ryan, his daughter Cathy McDonald (Jack) of Moore, S.C., his son Jim Ryan (Melinda) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and his two cherished grandsons, Jack-Ryan McDonald of Greenville, S.C. and Joseph McDonald, of Atlanta, Ga. Jim is predece-ased by his son Joseph Ryan and Joseph's wife Dorothy. He raised his family in Massapequa, Long Island, NY. Jim retired from the Nassau County, NY Sheriff's Dept. Moving to Amissville, VA in 1987 Jim took on the challenge of helping design and build the first Catholic Church in Rappahannock County, St. Peter, Washington, Va. Jim was a devout Catholic. He lived his faith. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Prior to moving to Duncan, SC in 2018, Katie and Jim lived in Sun City in Bluffton, SC for 23 years. They were very active in that community. Jim was the founder of the Upbeats Club and one of the original members of the Sun City Veterans, having served in the US Navy toward the end of WWII. Jim loved to entertain friends and family with his self-taught "magic tricks" and jokes. He was totally devoted to the love of his life, Katie and his 3 children. He will never be far away from us. Plans for the Funeral Mass of Resurrection at Jesus Our Risen Savior and burial at National Cemetery in Beaufort are presently on hold due to COVID-19. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close