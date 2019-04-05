Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wallace "Jim" Bequette. View Sign

James Wallace "Jim" Bequette Jim, 87, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 17, 1932 on a wheat and cattle ranch in Edgar, Montana, a place that always remained close to his heart. His parents were Clarence "Shorty" Bequette and Carrie Murphy Keebler. He enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War where he operated as a professional photographer, an activity he continued to enjoy as a hobby. Upon discharge, he graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree business (highest honors). Jim enjoyed an outstanding and varied career in business and finance, including work at NASA , Westinghouse, Virginia real estate development, Washington DC executive recruiting, and Group W Cable in California. In 1991 he "retired" and moved to Beaufort, South Carolina where he continued working as developer creating Christine Place on Lady's Island. He was VP and controller of a locally owned major contractor of apartment projects throughout the southeast and opened his own CPA practice where he supported many local Beaufort businesses. Jim was very active in the local Beaufort County community. He served on the Citizen's Opposed to Domestic Abuse (CODA) Board of Directors and volunteered as their co-treasurer. He chaired the Advisory Committee to the Beaufort County Council Finance Committee, and was instrumental in developing the Beaufort branch of the Service Corp of Retired Executives (SCORE). Jim served on the School Board, was Chairman of the Beaufort County Republican Party, and a member of the Beaufort Republican Federation of Men. Jim was gregarious in nature and always interested in new people. No one was a stranger, leaving him with many friends. He was an avid University of Maryland Terrapins fan and a staunch supporter of the Washington Redskins. Blue crabs, local shrimp, and oyster roasts were his favorite. Jim has two siblings- Elizabeth Hall (Kenneth) and Robert Bequette (Sophia) Brother David "Web" (Darlene) Bequette is disceased. Jim is survived by his wife Martha Madenfort Bequette of Dataw. He has three children with wife Mary Ellen Bequette Thigpen, Michael (Peung), Patricia Wilson (Charles), Linda Vinciguerra (Anthony). He has six grandchildren Gregory (Andrea), CJ (Mary Ellen), Christine, Phil (Kate), Damon (Lindsay) and Evan (Cait) and three great grandchildren Mary Grace, Jackson, and Ansley Margaret. Jim's stepchildren are Susan Dougherty (Dorene Kuffer), Will Dougherty (Claudia) and Charles Dougherty (Lisa). He has three step grandchildren, Brenna Sitz (Hunter), Kailee Dougherty and Bank Itohi. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim Bequette was a member of The Parish Church of St. Helena where his memorial service and commitment will be held on Monday, April 8 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the St. Helena's Historic Preservation Fund or CAPA (Child Abuse Prevention Association). Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Funeral Home ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME

611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY

Beaufort , SC 29906-9070

ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort , SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 5, 2019

