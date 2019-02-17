Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Foraker. View Sign

James William Foraker James William Foraker, 82, of Hilton Head passed away on February 2, 2019. He had long battles with diabetes and heart disease. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly, of Hilton Head, his daughter Leslie Wharton(Keith), son Scott Foraker and his beloved only grandchild, Shellie Wharton. His sister Patty Schaal(Harry) also survives. Several nieces and nephews remain as well. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Elsie and also his sisters Betty Fitch and Linda McGee. Jim had a lifetime career as a traveling salesman. He sold treated lumber for Koppers in Pittsburgh, Pa. and Appalachian Timbers in Sutton, West Va. He enjoyed driving, playing golf and attending railroad conventions. Jim loved playing and watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was an avid soccer and softball player in his younger years. After a successful collegiate soccer career at Grove City College, he was elected to their Athletic Hall of Fame. Since relocating to Hilton Head many years ago, Jim was a member of St. Andrews-by-the-Sea Methodist Church. He recently told the family how he missed attending church services due to his illnesses. He loved dressing up in his suit and tie and singing church hymns. There will be no services at this time with burial at a later date in Mound Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio. Island Funeral Home in Hilton Head is handling the arrangements.

