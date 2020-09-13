James William Tweed Miller James William Tweed Miller, 100, died peacefully at his residence in Cape Coral, FL on August 28, 2020 with his daughter Elissa at his side. Jim was born in Falkirk, Scotland on September 8, 1919 and emigrated to America with his family arriving at Ellis Island on October 23, 1924. Ironically, this was the birthdate of his future bride, Suzanne. The family settled in Worcester, MA. Jim joined the Massachusetts National Guard, 181st infantry, in 1941 then transferred to the Army Air Corps where he advanced to the rank of Captain. As part of the Mighty Eighth Air Force he served in Europe for one year as a B-17 bombardier with the 365th BS/305th BG flying 25 missions from his base in England. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal and a Presidential Citation for his heroic service. When he returned to the States he was stationed in Clovis, NM where he trained B-29 bombardiers and married the love of his life, Suzanne L. Kays of Los Angeles, CA. In 1945 Jim took a job as flight dispatcher with Northeast Airlines in Boston, MA. He was instrumental in planning new routes and establishing charter services for the airline fondly known as the flying "yellow bird." In 1972 Delta Air Lines acquired Northeast and the merger brought Jim & Suzanne to Atlanta, GA where they lived until 1984. After retiring, Jim and Sue moved to their beautiful home in Port Royal Plantation on Hilton Head Island, SC. They enjoyed many years of playing golf, walking the beach, gardening and the charms of the low country. Their Springtime blooming azaleas covering the front yard were a special sight! He is survived by his son James T. (Marsha), his daughter Elissa J. (James Bell), and granddaughters Elizabeth and Andrea as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Suzanne, his wife of 65 years, his eldest son Stephen, and his siblings David, Hugh, Betty, Agnes, Violet and Ina. Celebrations of his life will be held later in Massachusetts and South Carolina where his ashes and those of his wife and eldest son will be shared with the ocean they loved. Jim was known as a true gentleman and will be missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store