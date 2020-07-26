Jan Mayhew Stallings, 82, of Bluffton, SC died June 26. A graduate of Druid Hills High School in Atlanta and the University of Georgia, she was a proud member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Following a career in the financial services industry, she retired in early 2001, moving to Sun City seven months later. An avid bridge player and lasagna chef extraordinaire, she was involved in a variety of community activities and an active member and docent at The Church of the Cross. Surviving are daughters Sheila Stallings Mischka (Robert) of Hilton Head Island, SC and Sharon Stallings Parker (Robert) of Powder Springs, GA, son Robert York Stallings of Louisville, TN and their brother Walter Harvey Spencer (Debra) of West Columbia, SC; brother Ronald Knowlton Mayhew of Greensboro, GA; grandchildren Janessa Demmond Stallings (Shane) of Norfolk, VA, Alison Parker Jolly (Steven) of Marietta, GA, and Carson James Parker of Powder Springs, GA; and great-grandson Noah James Parker of Marietta, GA. A memorial service will be held on October 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm on The Bluff at The Church of the Cross, 110 Calhoun Street, Bluffton, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Church of the Cross.



