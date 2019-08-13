Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan McNall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Marie McNall Jan McNall passed away on the morning of August 8, 2019, from complications due to COPD. Jan was born in Boston, MA in 1953 to Elizabeth and Malcolm McNall. She was a 1973 graduate of Lewiston Porter High School. She received her A.A.S from Mater Dei College and B.A. from USC Beaufort, SC. Before moving to South Carolina Jan worked in a number of developmental centers in western New York. In South Carolina she was employed by Beaufort County as a drug and alcohol counselor. Jan was an avid reader, loved going to the movies, enjoyed traveling, and she had a special fondness for whales. Jan is survived by her brothers Mike (Kathy), Peter, and Scott (Sharron), Nieces, Katherine (David Mittiga), Sarah, and Melissa and nephews David (Caitlin), Matthew, and Jackson. Jan was especially fond of her grand-nephews Colin and Sean Mittiga and Charlie McNall. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 14 at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, NY 13219. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners, New York. Contributions in Jan's memory can be made to ABC House PO Box 355, Manlius, NY 13104.

