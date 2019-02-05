Jane Stewart Jones Jane Stewart Jones, 73, of Hardeeville, SC and formerly of Greer and Marion, SC died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Medical Center. Mrs. Jones was born on April 29, 1945 in Florence, SC, the daughter of the late William Hogue Stewart and Helen Ayres Stewart. She was a 1980 graduate of Francis Marion College where she earned a degree in elementary education. She ultimately earned her Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina Upstate. She taught kindergarten and first grade for 30 years. She began her career in Marion County, later Greenville County, and ultimately retired from Spartanburg County. She was a member of St. George the Martyr Church in Simpsonville, SC. She was a board member of the Jasper County Council on Aging as well the Hardeeville Municipal Election Commission. Outside of work and civic involvement she enjoyed painting, reading, birdwatching, and crochet. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, L. David Jones and her brother, William Hogue Stewart, Jr. She is survived by her son, James Stewart Snowden (Jane); daughter, Brana Jane Snowden; granddaughter, Alison Jane Snowden; sister, Helen S. Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery in Nichols, SC under the direction of Meares Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Agape Hospice.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 5, 2019