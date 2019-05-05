Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane W. Rawlings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane W. Rawlings Jane W. Rawlings former long-time resident of Sea Pines Plantation on Hilton Head Island died peacefully at age 97 years on April 18, 2019 in Lake Mary, Florida with Family in attendance. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah she graduated from Westminster College. She remained an active and lifelong member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She traveled the world with her husband Grover, a US Navy line officer who retired at the rank of Captain. Her many endeavors over the years included grade school teaching, children's TV show host, dutiful Navy wife, nurturing mother and dedicated spouse. For many years she enjoyed frequent long walks on the beach. With Grover, her first and only love, Jane shared 74 blissful years of marriage. He predeceased her on May 31, 2016. Even in her declining years she remained resolutely happy and spiritually generous. She and Grover are survived by sons Jim and Grover Jr, their wives Lisa and Maria, and grandchildren Sarah and Vanessa. Interment of their ashes will be followed by a memorial service at St. Luke's Church, 50 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island on May 11, 2019 (Saturday) starting at 11:00 a.m. Any remembrances, cards, etc. may be sent to: Jim and Grover Rawlings, 3832 Caledonia Avenue, Apopka, FL 32712. In lieu of Flowers please send donations to "Smile Train" or to a .

