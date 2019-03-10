Jane Wood Jane Wood of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away quietly at Evelyn's House Hospice in Creve Coeur on February 24, 2019. She was happily married for over 64 years to the late John Gurman Wood. Jane is survived by her daughter Jean, her son John and daughter in-law Jacqueline Holmes, her brother William Raby, and sister Jo Mae Allen. She was preceded in death by her daughter Judy. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Missouri Baptist Hospital and the entire staff at Evelyn's House for their loving care. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri and Concordia Lutheran Church's Turkey Blessing. A memorial service celebrating Jane's life will be held Thursday March 14, 10:30am at Concordia Lutheran Church, Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Wood.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 10, 2019