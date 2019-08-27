Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet F. Tarrody. View Sign Service Information Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head 63 Arrow Rd. Hilton Head , SC 29928 (843)-715-4584 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet F. Tarrody Janet F. Tarrody passed peacefully on August 24, 2019 at her home on Hilton Head Plantation at the age of 76, lovingly surrounded by her husband Joseph, her sister Mary and members of her immediate family. Born on December 17, 1942 in our nation's capital, Janet was the daughter of Robert and RuthFaulstich of Washington, DC and Hilton Head Island. She attended The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, where she received a B.A. in English in 1964. Upon graduating, Janet embarked upon a career in public service on Capitol Hill as a congressional aide to three different Democratic Congressmen from the state of California. She worked as Staff Assistant for Congressman James Roosevelt in 1965 and served proudly as Chief of Staff for both Congressman Thomas Rees from 1966-1976 and Congressman Anthony Beilenson from 1977-1996. In 1971, Janet met Joseph Tarrody, an architect from Budapest, Hungary. After a suitable and progressively happy period of getting to know each other (25 years!), Janet and Joe married on October 6, 1996 in Washington, DC. The couple retired to a beautiful home designed by Joe on Hilton Head Island, SC, surrounded by incredible views of the marsh and Port Royal Sound. Janet continued to utilize her exceptional administrative and organizational skills as the volunteer chair of the Hilton Head Art League Workshop Program from 2000-2003. In 2006, she was listed in the "Who's Who of American Women," in recognition of her leadership and influence in America's development. Janet and Joe were avid travelers. Together, they found great enjoyment experiencing other regions and cultures around the world. Janet always kept beautifully detailed scrapbooks of these trips while also documenting the many significant memories of family events and happenings. Genealogy was another one of her passions. Janet devoted many hours to developing and learning about family history, passing on a wealth of knowledge to her loved ones about their ancestry. The warmth of Janet's smile and her unique capacity to radiate love and concern for those in her life endeared her to her friends, family and all who knew her. In the 30 years from her original cancer diagnosis, Janet never complained about her health. She always accepted her circumstances and concentrated on living life to the fullest. Janet was a gallant and generous woman. In addition to her husband of 25 years, Janet is survived by her sister Mary Siegel, brother-in-law David Siegel, nephew Aaron Siegel, niece Amanda Siegel, along with their spouses Darby Siegel and Alex Fite-Wassilak, her three great-nieces Mac, Maya, and Nora, and her great-nephew Witt. The family will hold a private remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in memory of Janet to: Volunteers in Medicine P.O. Box 23858 Hilton Head, SC 29925 The family also gratefully acknowledges the extraordinary and thoughtful care of Dr. Gary Thomas, Kathleen Reid and the amazing staff of South Carolina Cancer specialists.

