Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Frances Sayers. View Sign

Janet Frances Sayers Janet Frances Sayers, 100, widow of Paul T. Sayers, of Beaufort, SC, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon in St. Peter's Catholic Church on Lady's Island, with interment in St. Peter's Historic Church Graveyard in Beaufort. Mrs. Sayers was born on March 19, 1918 in New Haven, CT. She is the daughter of the late William Anthony Hogan and Mollie Evangeline Ryan Hogan. She was a devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where she was the first president of St. Peter's Altar Society, and also participated in the St. Vincent de Paul Society. A high-spirited woman of great charm, warmth, and determination, she graduated from the University of South Carolina at the age of seventy-three. Surviving are one son, Paul T. Sayers; six daughters, Paula Marie Sayers (William L. Salvatore), Mollie Agnes Sayers Nelson (Jack E. Nelson), Virginia Ann Sayers-King (Jesse T. King), Valerie Sayers (Christian Ra£l Jara), Mary Sayers Mallet (Jo‰l B. Mallet), and Celine Janet Sayers; twelve grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Amy Sayers Salvatore, Cara Siobhan Sayers Salvatore, Maureen Elizabeth Sayers Nelson (Eric Kintner), Dr. Suzanne Evelyn Sayers Nelson, Michael Stephen Fuchs, Sara Natalie Fuchs (Dr. Ra£l Santelices), Danielle Katherine Fuchs, Erin Sabra Fuchs (Dr. Abby Mulkeen), Christian Sayers Jara, Ra£l Callahan Jara, Christophe Nicolas Mallet, and Michael Lampkins-Sayers; and three great-grandchildren, Ra£l Leo Santelices, Tom s Santelices, and Frances Ruth Mulkeen. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice or St. Peter's Catholic Church. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close