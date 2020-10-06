1/1
Janet Marie Sgueglia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie Sgueglia Janet Marie Sgueglia, age 83, of Bluffton and wife of V. James Sgueglia passed away on September 30, 2020 at her home in Sun City. Janet was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 15, 1937 to the late Gordan and Olga Ellis. She lived in Detroit for many years before moving to Florida with her late husband, Guy Polce. Jan was in Real Estate sales when she married James Sgueglia in Venice, Florida at the Cathedral of Venice in 1994. Jim and Jan moved to South Carolina in 2010. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf and attended Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her son, Michael Guy Polce and his partner Brenda Ehrlich of Bluffton. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society in memory of Janet Sgueglia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved