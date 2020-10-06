Janet Marie Sgueglia Janet Marie Sgueglia, age 83, of Bluffton and wife of V. James Sgueglia passed away on September 30, 2020 at her home in Sun City. Janet was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 15, 1937 to the late Gordan and Olga Ellis. She lived in Detroit for many years before moving to Florida with her late husband, Guy Polce. Jan was in Real Estate sales when she married James Sgueglia in Venice, Florida at the Cathedral of Venice in 1994. Jim and Jan moved to South Carolina in 2010. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf and attended Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her son, Michael Guy Polce and his partner Brenda Ehrlich of Bluffton. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society
in memory of Janet Sgueglia.